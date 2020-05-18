Nina Ricchie set to rule the female rap game with; Different

Canadian-born Ghanaian Entertainer Nina Ricchie drops her first rap record which she titles “Different” and its fire !!!

After a brief stint going in and outta studios trying out singing, the Black Avenue Muzik signee hits us with her SOUND.

Advertisement

Produced by God Flow, Mixed by Chop Stixx and with a video directed by CA Cinematic, she’s serving sauce and were here for it all.

New on the scene but we definitely wont be forgetting Nina Ricchie. ENJOY #DIFFERENT

Stream here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!