Nina Ricchie set to rule the female rap game with; Different

She is here to show Freda, Eno & Sista Afia how it's done.

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music 36 mins ago
Nina Ricchie set to rule the female rap game with; Different
Nina Ricchie set to rule the female rap game with; Different Photo Credit: Black Avenue Muzik

Canadian-born Ghanaian Entertainer Nina Ricchie drops her first rap record which she titles “Different” and its fire !!!

After a brief stint going in and outta studios trying out singing, the Black Avenue Muzik signee hits us with her SOUND.

Produced by God Flow, Mixed by Chop Stixx and with a video directed by CA Cinematic, she’s serving sauce and were here for it all.

New on the scene but we definitely wont be forgetting Nina Ricchie. ENJOY #DIFFERENT

Stream here.

