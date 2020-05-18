4×4 was supposed to be Castro & I – Captain Planet

Captain Planet, Member of the Ace hitmaking music duo, 4×4 has revealed how Castro would have initially been his better half in the group.

He made this assertion in an Instagram live session he was being interviewed on and further called for service towards the seniors in the game.

He replied when asked if he missed his close friend Castro, “Of course. Apparently people don’t know the story. It was supposed to be me and Castro.

It was somewhere along the line that Bright (of BukBak fame) brought Coded and Jay Q now had to record Castro.

