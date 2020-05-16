Knii Lante wants one thing on new ‘I Just Want To’

Top Stories

With an arresting chorus and direct lyrics, Knii Lante expresses the universal yearning of everyone to be loved on I Just Want To.

The song has Knii Lante singing his heart out and persuading his lover to put aside her doubts because he just wants to be loved by her.

‘I Just Want To’ is set to a mid-tempo Afro groove that fits perfectly with the heartfelt love story Knii Lante tells.

‘I Just Want To’ comes after Knii Lante’s much-acclaimed Humanity song which he dedicated to frontline health workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Produced by serial hit-maker DatBeatgod and gifted singer/songwriter Knii Lante, ‘I Just Want To’ looks set to zoom up the music charts and take over the airwaves in Africa and beyond.

Stream I Just Want To o all digital storeshttps://smarturl.it/6wxk8h?IQid

