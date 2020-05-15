Top Stories

Feel the wave with Rocky Dawuni’s ‘Champion Arise’

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 3 hours ago
Feel the wave with Rocky Dawuni's 'Champion Arise'
Feel the wave with Rocky Dawuni's 'Champion Arise'. Phhoto Credit: Rocky Dawuni/YouTube

Ghanaian music star & activist Rocky Dawuni has released a new video for Champion Arise a song that artfully combines words and lyrics with a call to action for a spiritual revolution.

Rocky Dawuni’s voice is at its emotive best on this combination of catchy choruses and melodic guitar riffs all riding on a hard-hitting modern reggae rhythm.

Advertisement

Off the Beats Of Zion album, Champion Arise unleashes doses of inspiration to calm your fears and uplift the global vibration!

Audio: Beats Of Zion by Rocky Dawuni

Filmed on location in Aburi, Ghana and Malibu, CA, Dawuni states “the idea was to capture visuals that were real, intimate, uplifting, joyful yet mystical at the same time and present them as metaphors to communicate a concept of renewal, rebirth, and victory after destruction and defeat.

In Ghana, we settled on a location in the compound housing the ruins of the iconic Tuff Gong Africa studio, built by Rita Marley in honor of Bob Marley that got tragically destroyed in a fire in 2010 after its completion.

The story of this studio and my current efforts to revitalize and rebuild it back from the ashes into a new center of music and youth culture captures the unspoken moral of video.

Filming in these creative spaces that have experienced extreme situations but resiliently rising, symbolically represent the spirit of the mythical phoenix rising through fire to ultimately prevail.

Champion Arise carries a timely message of hope, revival and empowerment at a moment when the whole world is undergoing a crisis of disruption and uncertainty in joyfully celebrating the resilient power of the human spirit to overcome the most adverse challenge” Rocky Dawuni adds.

The video was directed by Jon Riera and Casey Bridges with additional editing by Deborah Koffler.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Lilwin mourns dead celebrities with latest single; Damirifa Due

Lilwin mourns dead celebrities with latest single; Damirifa Due

7 days ago
Photo of S3fa crowns 25th Birthday with new single release; Memories

S3fa crowns 25th Birthday with new single release; Memories

1 week ago
Photo of Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga’s Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune

Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga’s Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune

1 week ago
Photo of 23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker