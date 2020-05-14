Yaa Pono joins Sarkodie to hail Eno Barony in beef with Freda Rhymz & Sista Afia

Ace rapper & Uptown Energy frontliner, Yaa Pono has joined Sarkodie to affirm female rapper, Eno Barony’s claim as the best female rapper in Ghana.

Yaa Pono, born Solomon Adu Antwi, believes that Eno’s assertion that she is the ‘Queen of Kings’ when it comes to rap in Ghana is apt.



“I’ve been one of Eno’s motivations that she saw from the start…I call her the queen of kings if she is the best rapper in Ghana both female and male this is what I am looking for,” Yaa Pono told MzGee in an interview via Skype on TV3 New Day.

Following the ongoing heated beef among three females – Eno, Sista Afia, and Freda Rhymz – which has seen them release diss tracks to jab each other, some pundits have said Eno’s rap prowess is unmatched.



More also believe that she is a better rapper than some or most male rappers in the country currently.



When MzGee quizzed to find out if she is the best rapper, Yaa Pono stressed that “if she claims she is, then she is because that is what we are looking for, that is why they have been hustling from the beginning of their careers”.

According to the ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ hit rapper, if you listen to Eno, “she is trying to be a good rapper.”

Asked why he shared Eno’s diss tracks which are targeted at some female rappers in the music industry, Yaa Pono explained that “I started posting Eno not now…” and that he didn’t know what was going on but he “just loved the lyrics from the song.”



For some days now, Sista Afia has ignited a lot of controversy after the release of her song ‘WMT’ on April 22.

While Sista Afia did not mention names, some people have concluded that she took jabs at Sister Derby, Wendy Shay, and Efia Odo in the song.



The song saw counter jabs and reactions from Freda Rhymz (released ‘KMT’), and Eno (released ‘Rap Goddess’).

Sista Afia released ‘You Got Nerves’ after that, prompting Eno to also drop ‘Argument Done’. Freda Rhymz, who didn’t want to be left out of the beef party, also released ‘Point of Correction’.



Recently, Artiste Manager Bulldog, speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM, announced that he is putting his money on female rapper Eno to defeat any male rapper who dares to face her in a battle.

According to him, none of the current crop of rappers has the fortitude to face the rap prowess of Eno.



To prove his confidence in the female rapper, Bulldog placed a GH¢50,000 bet on Eno to beat any male rapper who faces her in a battle.

Watch the video below for Yaa Pono’s interview:

