Top Stories

Fancy Gadam now a Waakye seller?

He made a good attempt at serving a customer

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Fancy Gadam now a Waakye seller?
Fancy Gadam now a Waakye seller? Photo Credit: Fancy Gadam/Twitter

Mujahid Ahmed Bello aka Fancy Gadam, could be towing down the lane of Reggie Rockstone as he also goes into the selling of popular Ghanaian food ‘Waakye’.

Ghanaians continue to be banned and restricted from all sorts of social gatherings, including funerals, weddings, churches, etc after the initial one month.

Advertisement

It seems Fancy Gadam has found a new love to while away time during the pandemic as most of his main engagements have all been halted by the ban on public gathering.

Unlike Reggie Rockstone who started the ‘Waakye’ business before the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic,in a viral video sighted by RazzNews.com, Fancy Gadem is seen lamenting over the negative impact of the Coronavirus and how it has compelled him into selling of ‘Waakye’ ( rice&beans ).

Fancy Gadam,who is well noted for the hit song ‘Total Cheat’ that features celebrated rapper;Sarkodie, won the Best New Artist Award at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards,and in 2020 was named Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the International Reggae and World Music Awards.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga’s Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune

Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga’s Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune

1 week ago
Photo of 23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

1 week ago
Photo of 2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Photo of D-Black joins Bring Back Azonto campaign

D-Black joins Bring Back Azonto campaign

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker