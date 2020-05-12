Top Stories

Stonebwoy charts on Billboard again!

Stonebwoy is on Billboard

Ghana Music Drum Ghana Music Send an email 2 hours ago
Stonebwoy charts on Billboard again!
Stonebwoy charts on Billboard again!. Photo Credit: @stonebwoyb/Instagram

Weeks after releasing the Anloga Junction album, Stonebwoy has been placed in Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Stonebwoy placed 19 on the chart with his song Nominate featuring US artist Keri Hilson.

Advertisement

This will be another endorsement for the 2020 Anloga Junction album which featured top musicians from across the world.

Video: Nominate by Stonebwoy feat. Keri Hilson

The Billboards World Digital Song Sales chart ranks the 25 best-selling international digital singles in the United States

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Ghana Music Drum

Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago
Photo of D-Black joins Bring Back Azonto campaign

D-Black joins Bring Back Azonto campaign

1 week ago
Photo of List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020

List of winners: 3 Music Awards 2020

1 week ago
Photo of Shatta Wale grabs another 1-yr ambassadorial deal with Infinix Ghana

Shatta Wale grabs another 1-yr ambassadorial deal with Infinix Ghana

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker