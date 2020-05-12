Stonebwoy charts on Billboard again!

Weeks after releasing the Anloga Junction album, Stonebwoy has been placed in Billboard‘s World Digital Song Sales chart.

Stonebwoy placed 19 on the chart with his song Nominate featuring US artist Keri Hilson.

This will be another endorsement for the 2020 Anloga Junction album which featured top musicians from across the world.

The Billboards World Digital Song Sales chart ranks the 25 best-selling international digital singles in the United States

