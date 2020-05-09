DJ Mic Smith enlists Blaqbone, Ckay, Tneeya, J. Derobie & Kweku Afro on “Juju”

After successfully gaining continental recognition with his hit single Jama, Africa’s shutdown king DJ Mic Smith is back again with another banger.

Titled “Juju”, the song features Choc city signees, Blaqbone, Ckay, rapper Pappy Kojo, J. Derobie, Teenya and Kweku Afro.

Signed onto Twist Entertainment Legacy, the song is the award winning disc jockey’s first single on the Labone based label and was produced by Kay So.

According to the Complex UK, Mic Smith is one of the top 10 Ghanaian artistes to watch in 2020.

“ One of Ghana’s most in-demand DJs, Mic Smith has made the leap into production, purpose-building tracks for the dancefloor having had a lifetime of experience in shutting down the club.

Breakthrough cut “Jama” proved he wasn’t afraid to take risks: deliberately digging into a sparse, ‘80s-sounding riddim track, he dropped a tune completely at odds with the rest of Ghana’s scene, and made a modern classic in the process.

With the cream of Ghana’s music scene on speed dial, he’s lined up to drop a series of club-ready spinners through the year.

In the meantime, you can get a taste of his sound by checking the Afronation playlist of West African hits he curates ” – Complex UK

Stream Juju here.

