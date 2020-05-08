Top Stories

Lilwin mourns dead celebrities with latest single; Damirifa Due

It's in honour of all lost celebs

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as LilWin has released a tribute song, Damirifa Due, in honour of Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

It is also in loving memory of his late dad and Ghanaian lost Stars; Kofi B, Rev Seth Frimpong, Abdulai Nuurudeen Blinks, Nkomode, Asuo Tano, Ebony Reigns and the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko who passed on Saturday May 2, 2020, among others.

The tribute song is titled ‘Damirifa Due’. It was directed by John Boye.

On Saturday May 2, 2020, Kumawood actor, Bishop Bernard Nyarko, popularly known as Bishop joined the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have died.

The demise of Bishop Bernard Nyarko got Ghanaians and colleagues in the movie industry in shock and some have sent out condolences to his family via tribute songs.

His one-week mourning has been slated for Saturday 9th May, 2020 at Lakeside Ashaley Botwe in Accra and Pakoso near Asokore in Kumasi.

