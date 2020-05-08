Top Stories

Kobby Salm out with visuals for “Today Today” Off upcoming album; #ITMOC

It is about overcoming life's challenges in the name of Jesus

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Kobby Salm out with visuals for His "Today Today" Off upcoming album; #ITMOC
Photo Credit: kobbysalm

What a way to start this fresh month, as renowned Christian rapper KOBBY SALM delivers as promised and releases a fresh new video for his new hit single TODAY TODAY off his forthcoming album (IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT #ITMOC).

It is without a doubt that KOBBY SALM is working effortlessly to bring a change in the urban gospel fraternity and to that effect dropping singles after singles.

The striking feature is that he has been consistent to accompany every single he drops with an amazing video of top quality and TODAY TODAY ‘s video is no exception.

The song speaks volumes of the challenges he (kobbysalm) and any other human being could face but to know that God is supreme over all obstacles is such a huge relief, which is very evident in the storyline of this particular video.

The icing on the cake is that the video starres amazing PERSONALITIES (Top actors and actresses) such as PAULINA ODURO, JEFFREY NORTEY, SANDHIVA, BELINDA COLEMAN, ANTHONY WOODE, NANA POKU, MIGUEL, FRIMPY BRYTE, KWAKU DELICIOUS, amongst others.

A huge thank you to the following crew members for making it happen.

Story Line Videographer – KP Selorm (Playback Films) (@kp.selorm)

Artist Styling – @54goldy (@VigiForce)

Artist Makeup – Priscilla Naa Tagoe (@_tages)

Cast MakeUp – Adel’sMakeover

Vfx- Berrimah (@berimamisic)

Storyline – Jay Kojo Daasebre (@urstrulyjkd) and KobbySalm (@kobbysalm)

We would not want to spoil the party kindly click on the link below to enjoy the video.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

