S3fa crowns 25th Birthday with new single release; Memories

She would soon drop an entire EP / Album

S3fa crowns 25th Birthday with new single release; Memories
Photo Credit: Black Avenue Muzik

Award winning singer / performer ‘Sefa’ drops a beautifully emotional love record on her birthday ‘Memories’.

With a highly anticipated EP or album said to be in the works, S3fa drops a single instead, taking fans by surprise.

This will serve as her fifth official single since her introduction in 2018 via Black Avenue Muzik.

Produced by VGMA award-winning BAM producer DJ Breezy, Memories tells the story of a long love lost looking to be found again. 

We wish Sefa a happy birthday as she celebrates her 25th birthday. Enjoy ‘Memories’ by Sefa here.

