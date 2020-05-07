S3fa crowns 25th Birthday with new single release; Memories

Award winning singer / performer ‘Sefa’ drops a beautifully emotional love record on her birthday ‘Memories’.

With a highly anticipated EP or album said to be in the works, S3fa drops a single instead, taking fans by surprise.

Advertisement

This will serve as her fifth official single since her introduction in 2018 via Black Avenue Muzik.

Produced by VGMA award-winning BAM producer DJ Breezy, Memories tells the story of a long love lost looking to be found again.

We wish Sefa a happy birthday as she celebrates her 25th birthday. Enjoy ‘Memories’ by Sefa here.

Get interactive with her social media platforms on Instagram / Twitter / Facebook : @S3FA_GH

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!



