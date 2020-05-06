Top Stories

Kodi Classic confronts social structures in new single; Gangsta Photo Credit: kodi Classic

Fast-rising Ghanaian act, Kodi Classic bursts with some hot new energy on his new tune ‘Gangsta’.

He takes the bull by its horns this time around and touches on some extremely popular, yet problematic issues which have found root in our nation.

Kodi Classic takes off with a brutal swing at the government. He tags all politicians and their many affiliates as gangstas who do nothing but plunder, burying the state deep in debt at the expense of its citizens.

It doesn’t end there, he goes on to vent his frustration about another institutional body: the church.

Kodi Classic feels the ”Word of God” has become a tool for extortion and is too subtle, if not quiet in making positive contributions towards nation-building.

Amid all the assault, Kodi substantially delivers good lyrics atop a wavy trap beat to create some resonating magic which fans will appreciate.

It’s hard to contemplate about the future of our country, but songs like ‘Gangsta’ are proof you are not in this alone.

Listen and share Kodi Classic’s new message here.

