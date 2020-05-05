Top Stories

Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga’s Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune

DJ Yoga brings back Rap pioneer Kweku T after a hiatus

Kweku T returns to hip hop with DJ Yoga's Freaky Flow feat. Reed Drago, Street4tune
Photo Credit: DJ Yoga

DJ Yoga has released yet another hot rap song titled Freaky Flow which features one of the pioneers of rap music in Ghana Kwaku T as well as fastest rising hip hop artistes Reed Drago and Street4tune.

This song is produced by Netherlands based Ghanaian producer Vader YF and DJ Yoga .

The song is a lyrical display amidst the artiste and it’s addresses our everyday issue and hustle of the Ghanaian Youth.

He is currently working on a project which seeks to merge both the old and new hip hop artistes towards the creating of a new hip hop sound for the future .

Listen to Freaky Flow below:

