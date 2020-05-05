Kwé continues music journey with ‘Cigarette’

This multifaceted musician, Kwé fuses Fante, pidgin, and English seamlessly to craft another great piece he calls “Cigarette“.

After an incredible debut success with his eponymous project Kwé which garnered over 30,000 plays on all streaming platforms.

Advertisement

The six (6) song EP that featured performances from Korshi T and SowwFarr.

Cigarette sees the rapper/singer/songwriter/producer explaining his journey to limelight so far.

In this record, he expands on the hard times that he had to go through pursuing a career in music.

From doubters trying to pull him down to close friends stabbing him in the back, Kwé is still here making his voice and style a force to reckon with.

Get on all online stores – https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/kwe1/cigarette

Kwé leaves a memorable performance with his gritty lyrics and crisp vocals over a groovy Dr. Klasik Syd production.

He implores his fans to rejoice with lyrics like “me gyi m’ani ma we tue” which translates to him basically saying he’s partying till his eyes fall out.

Kwé, on this afrobeat influenced AfroJazz hit, lets us all in to the struggles he’s had to face as a young musician climbing the success ladder

Advertisement

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!