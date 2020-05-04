Stay at home with Big K DJ’s ‘The Home Alone’ Mix

The young and talented Ghanaian Disc Jockey, Big K DJ has dropped yet another banging DJ mix dubbed, The Home Alone mix.

As everyone is found quarantining at home, the DJ, full of positive vibes puts together music from various artiste from Ghana and around the world.

The mix which runs for a total of 44 minutes features artiste including Darkovibes, PAQ, GuiltyBeatz, Kwamz N Flava, Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker.

The mix is fully loaded with energetic vibes which allows you to get in that party spirit. Enjoy the party with Big K DJ as you stay indoors and stay safe.

