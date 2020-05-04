Top Stories

23yrs in the game & still winning awards – Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win

He dedicated the award to all the young acts he featured

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 mins ago
23yrs in the game & still winning awards - Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win
23yrs in the game & still winning awards - Okyeame Kwame on 3Music Awards Best Album win Photo Credit: Okyeame Kwame / Twitter

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ album was adjudged the Album of the Year at the 2020 3Music Awards which was held yesterday at the Fantasy Dome.

The album beat off competition from ‘As Promised’ by King Promise, ‘Shay On You’ by Wendy Shay, ‘SITE 15′ by R2Bees, Sugar’ by KiDi, ‘The 8th Element’ by Trigmatic, ‘Untamed’ by Samini, ‘Wind of Revival’ by Joe Mettle and ‘Wonder Boy’ by Shatta Wale.

Advertisement

Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made in Ghana’ project highlights the virtues of all groups of people in Ghana across the various regions and also encourages Ghanaians to be proud of their culture and heritage.

Basically, it seeks to promote local trade and nationalism. The songs represent the various regions in terms of concept and the artistes featured.

The music videos of the songs also showcase some tourist sites in Ghana as Kwame’s contribution to marketing Ghana’s tourist sites.

This is part of Okyeame Kwame’s resolve to promote tourism through the arts.

The album has songs like ‘Made in Ghana’ which features KiDi, ‘Bra’ which he did with Wutah Afriyie, ‘Dia Tina’ ft Wiyaala & King Ralph and Bolgatanga Girl ft Abiana & Atongo Zimba.

Others are ‘Yenzima’ ft Fancy Gadam, ‘Nkunim’ ft Feli Finest & Senku, ‘1956’ ft Kurl Songs & Ayesem, ‘Ino Be My Matter’ ft. Kuami Eugene, ‘Kpa’ ft. Wulomei and ‘Melowo’ ft. Feli Nuna.

‘Made in Ghana’ is not just an album. It is a well-packaged project to market Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Advertisement

The album is available on Aftown, iTunes, Amazon, Deezer, Apple Music and other online marketing platforms.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Embassy of Ghana-USA to hold COVID-19 virtual concert

Embassy of Ghana-USA to hold COVID-19 virtual concert

5 days ago
Photo of Ayisi (AI) out with potential chart-topping maiden 2020 single; Prayer

Ayisi (AI) out with potential chart-topping maiden 2020 single; Prayer

5 days ago
Photo of Agyakomah encourages you with ‘We Gonbalright’

Agyakomah encourages you with ‘We Gonbalright’

5 days ago
Photo of Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert

Akesse, Joe Mettle, MOG, SP, Empress Gifty, others billed for 2020 Hope Concert

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker