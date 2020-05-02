Top Stories

RitaQueen sets social media ablaze with #HeReignschallenge worth GHS 300 weekly!

RitaQueen sets social media ablaze with #HeReignschallenge worth GHS 300 weekly!
Photo Credit : Ritaqueen music / Facebook

Ghanaian Gospel music minstrel, Ritaqueen has launched a social media challenge for her hit single, He Reigns.

“He Reigns” highlights the supremacy of Jesus over all things living and breathing and seeks stir up the eh earth of the masses unto praising their creator.

The Danceable Afrobeat tune is aided by anow HD audiovisual shot at exotic locations abroad and featuring energetic dancers of diasporan descent.

To Participate; Download Ritaqueen’s new trending music online titled HE REIGNS.

Record a short video of yourself singing and dancing of the song, post on Facebook and Instagram and tag Ritaqueen Music

