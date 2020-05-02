Top Stories

Randy N takes a dig at gold diggers in visuals for ‘Onyegelemi’ feat. Camidoh

With its audio release almost three months behind us, Randy N finally hands us the official music video for his party banger ‘Onyegelemi’. Stream here.

Directed by KP Selorm, the video is an indoor affair with a variety of background props and lights to give its scenes a welcomed boost.

It also highlights the notorious gold digger and her sponsor in the thick of some pretty girls, choreographers, Camidoh and of course, Randy N.

In case you missed out on it’s release back in February, ‘Onyegelemi’ is a song that takes swipes at gold diggers and the many men who entertain them.

It’s crafted to ridicule men who ignore the many red flags and are blinded by love, only to realize it was all fake when their finances are on E.

Give Randy N’s ‘Onyegelemi’ featuring Camidoh a watch here:


