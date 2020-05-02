Top Stories

Bosheba De Shyne educates in latest visual for; Corona Virus

It sensitizes Ghanaian locals on how to stay safe amidst Covid-19

Sensational Bosheba De Shyne has joined the bandwagon forward thinking talents making educative music about the COVID-19 and it’s titled; Corona Virus.

The informative piece comes with a complimenting audiovisual directed by Akwei Polo and features a dramatised representation of all that the coronavirus comes with.

Corona Virus by Bosheba De Shyne is an Afrobeat tune produced by Okesie Beats under the Black Money record label.

