Becca donates proceeds from latest single "Overcome" to COVID-19 Trust Fund

The song encourages all and sundry to pull through

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Becca donates proceeds from latest single "Overcome" to COVID-19 Trust Fund
Becca donates proceeds from latest single "Overcome" to COVID-19 Trust Fund. Photo Credit: Becca Music / Facebook

These past few months have not only been devastating but frustrating & depressing, hence, a time to show support and love especially to the underprivileged in our
society.

“A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal.- Steve Maraboli.

Celebrated Ghanaian artiste and entrepreneur Rebecca Acheampong, known as Becca as part of efforts to reach out and touch lives shares a message of hope with OVERCOME.

OVERCOME is a piece Becca put together during this pandemic to send across a message of Hope and Love. All is not lost during these trying times and this piece is one to uplift and motivate. “Surely we will
OVERCOME”!

Proceeds from OVERCOME will go to the government’s Covid-19 trust fund which seeks to complement the efforts of government in the fight against the disease.

You too can donate to support in your own little way by streaming, downloading and accepting/using the song as your call back ringtone.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

