Agyakomah encourages you with ‘We Gonbalright’

Agyakomah‘s We Gonbalright is a melodic song created to uplift people who have been directly or indirectly impacted by Coronavirus’ emergence.

Even outside this current crisis, in any challenge or obstacle, We Gonbalright calls for listeners to “Yen ko da and wake up in the morning to thank God we are alive“.

In addition to “Nya abotrɛ, trust me when I say that we’re gonna make it in the end“, the song will uplift you instantly.

On how the song came about, Agyakomah states: “After scrolling through social media and noticing the common collective messages of, ‘We got this!’, “We’re gonna make it through!” and ‘We’re gonna be alright!’, I decided to transform those ideas into an audible musical reminder“.

