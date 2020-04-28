Top Stories

Theo Vesachi puts up sterling performance in visuals for; Blessings

This is his latest audiovisual release

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Theo Vesachi puts up sterling performance in visuals for; Blessings
Theo Vesachi puts up sterling performance in visuals for; Blessings Photo Credit: Theo Vesachi / Facebook

Fast-rising Afropop crooner, Theo Vesachi is at it again with a new soul stirring single release titled, Blessings.

After storming the airwaves with his massive hit single “Susuka” which featured AMG’s most cherished possession Medikal, Theo Vesachi is ready with a petition to God for blessings.

Advertisement

The song comes at a time where a large percentage of the populace seems to be struggling to make ends meat due to the onset of an unexpected pandemic, COVID-19.

The visuals depict a very complimenting storyline to the lyrics of the song and even further revealed another possibly talented side of the act.

‘Blessings’ was produced by DOB Music under the Stay Up Army Music Group label

Get interactive and follow him across all social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram and Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more music.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: Blessings by Theo Vesachi

Video: Blessings by Theo Vesachi

6 days ago
Photo of Dancehall meets Gospel: Check out Diana Asamoah’s first impressions after encountering Shatta Wale

Dancehall meets Gospel: Check out Diana Asamoah’s first impressions after encountering Shatta Wale

7 days ago
Photo of Dance away with Law’s new ‘Fire Dance’

Dance away with Law’s new ‘Fire Dance’

1 week ago
Photo of Sarkodie admits Shatta Wale has been a blessing; poised to reunite only if genuine

Sarkodie admits Shatta Wale has been a blessing; poised to reunite only if genuine

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker