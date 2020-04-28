Theo Vesachi puts up sterling performance in visuals for; Blessings

Fast-rising Afropop crooner, Theo Vesachi is at it again with a new soul stirring single release titled, Blessings.

After storming the airwaves with his massive hit single “Susuka” which featured AMG’s most cherished possession Medikal, Theo Vesachi is ready with a petition to God for blessings.

The song comes at a time where a large percentage of the populace seems to be struggling to make ends meat due to the onset of an unexpected pandemic, COVID-19.

The visuals depict a very complimenting storyline to the lyrics of the song and even further revealed another possibly talented side of the act.

‘Blessings’ was produced by DOB Music under the Stay Up Army Music Group label

