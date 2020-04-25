Zana May captivates on Moor Sound-produced ‘Beyond Shadows’

The delicate but dark track ‘Beyond Shadows‘ produced by Ghanaian producer Moor Sound expresses a vibe of elegance while also projecting an unknown inner struggle which can be relatable to many.

UK singer and songwriter Zana May captures listeners with atmospheric vocals as she uses her voice as an instrument.

Influenced by various genres she has created her own style and a unique sound that draws in her audience.

Stream here http://hyperurl.co/zmbeyondshadows

“Beyond Shadows” will Mark the second time the pair have worked together, with Zana May being featured on “Drip”, a single off Moor Sound’s 2019 Project with Garvie.

Zana May uses her vocals within the beat which exerts curiosity and makes listeners wanting to hear more.

The bass and kicks in the beat bring a more darker and mysterious feel to the song which demonstrates creation without boundaries.

