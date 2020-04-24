Sonnie Badu & Rockhill Church deliver on aid promise

Aside from his music and pastoral gifting, Sonnie Badu who is also known for his philanthropic acts has come to the rescue of a widow and her mentally-challenged son living in abject poverty.

The woman identified as Victoria Atsu lives in a wooden structure sited on a yet to be developed land in Madina, Accra.



Telling her story to a GHOne TV reporter, she said she has been living in the structure for the past 30 years after her husband died.

Advertisement

Narrating her tales, the 63-year-old who only had a cup of uncooked rice, said it was given to her by a kind neighbour and she is waiting to cook it later in the day because that will be the only meal she will have with her 24-year-old mentally challenged son on that day.

Talking about the work she does, Victoria said she goes around the neighbourhood with her son to pick used plastic bottles to sell.



The sad story has sunk hearts on social media, with some benevolent people offering to help Victoria and her son.

In the same pursuit, Gospel Minster, Sonnie Badu has shared the video on his social media page, announcing that his church is willing to extend a generous hand to the widowed single mother.

“Let’s do this. This moved me to tears .. @therockhillchurch has something for her .. @nana_amoakoadjei son find her for me…”,he wrote.

Advertisement

He followed up and located the family with the help of his contacts in Accra since he is based in Atlanta and has began efforts to aid the victims.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!