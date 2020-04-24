Samini donates to Wa Government Hospital in support of fight against COVID-19

High Grade Family Fans in Wa have made some donation to the Wa Government Hospital as part of support to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19, otherwise known as Corona Virus.

The Fans who made the donation did it on behalf of Samini, Head of High Grade Family.

Samini who hails from Wa, in the Upper West Region was made a Youth Chief (Pebilii Naa) in December 2018.

Samini since then has been making periodic trips back home and is still connecting more with his people back home in Northern Ghana.

This donation is in line with future projects he seeks to execute in Wa and its environs.

Dr. Nabil, Acting Medical Director who received the items on behalf of the Wa Government Hospital was elated by the kind gesture from the multiple award winning Musician.

The items included 21 boxes of hand sand sanitizers, 3 boxes of hand gloves, 20 packs of face masks, among others.

Below are more photos from the donation. Photo Credits @BrosMilieu (on Instagram)















