He passed on after a short illness.

Prophet Seth Frimpong passes on to glory! Photo Credit: Google Images

Hitmaker of Gospel song that translates “this is my year”, Prophet Seth Frimpong has found 2020 to be his year of exit into eternal rest.

The man of God who blessed Ghanaians with several hit songs passed on in the early hours of Friday, April 24, 2020.

According to people close to the musician who confirmed his death, Seth Frimpong died after a shot illness.

Prophet Seth Frimpong popularly known for hit songs like ‘This is just the beginning’ ‘Nyame Anuonyam’ and many others was missing in the music scene until news broke about him in 2017 that he was bedridden.

He later released a remix of his popular song ‘Adansidie’ which features Bro Sammy and Emelia Brobbey.

In April 2018, it was reported that Prophet Seth Frimpong had secretly married one Dorothy in Kumasi.

Nothing was heard about him until his demise on Friday, April 24 this year.

Ghanamusic.com extends their condolences to the family of a true Gospel legend. May his soul rest in peace.

