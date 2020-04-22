Wendy Shay feels insulted by a $5m networth; rebuts bullies with another makeup-free post

Wendy Shay has reacted to a publication on the Internet concerning her networth as well as making a bold statemnt to cyber bullies by posting another makeup free picture of her face.

In a tweet she lamented that she is worth more than five million dollars ($5M) and that it is disrespectful for any blogger or writer to peg her any less.

I just found this on google …1 million- 5 million dollars net worth..that’s very very disrespectful I mean how ..I’m worth more than that ..the person who put it on the net shd delete it

On the flip side, the Shaygang Queen has also rebutted trolls hurled at her sometime back when a picture of her makeup-free face went viral on Social media.

This time around, her brave gesture has resulted in praisea being heaped on her for her natural beauty.

Sharing the photo, the 2019 VGMA New Artiste of the Year winner refused to write any caption.

While Wendy Shay did not caption the photo, the obvious thing was that she was not wearing makeup and it was this observation that got the most attention from her followers.

Many were those who took to the section to praise the singer’s natural beauty.

@adepcommentaakosua526 said Wendy looked beautiful with or without makeup: “With or without makeup you look good.”

A Nigerian fan @light.emeka had this to say: “❤️See natural beauty no filter Asa nwa I Mara mma (baby u are beautiful) . Yeee.”

@nisherryll was also impressed with Wendy’s natural looks: “Natural face…. different but looks alike.”

