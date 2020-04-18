TOCO set to drop 3rd single on May 8th titled; Love is a Jungle

Ghanaian music duo TOCO, made up of Tonee & Corby, in just a year on the music scene, is ready to roll out their 3rd single; Love is a Jungle.

Having featured Ghanaian Rapper Ypee and Highlife artist KK Fosu in their previous releases, Sika & African Queen respectively, they are encouraged by the great reception it got in the motherland.

The single is slated for release on the 8th of May across all digital stores.

“SIKA” which featured the rapper Ypee from Accra, Ghana, already reached 25.000 views on YouTube and Spotify.

“African Queen“, their current single which featured KK Fosu has made it onto several playlists in many different countries.

TOCO started their musical journey together at the end of 2018 when they recorded a few songs together and felt that their synergy complemented each other perfectly.

While Tonee played instruments in bands from Rock to Hip Hop in Germany at an early age and started his first ever productions, Corby was involved in various music projects in Ghana and was able to develop his qualities as a singer and songwriter.

Our music stands for self-confidence, motivation, the struggle and all the comforts of life that we all go through.

Corby’s soft Afropop voice and Tonee’s edgy rock voice blend together perfectly on a foundation of tight urban pop beats mixed with Afrobeat and Reggaeton.

They are constantly working on promotions and marketing strategies which includes upcoming live gigs, several collaborations with international artists and 2 EPs within the next 12 months.

