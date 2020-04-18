Shatta Wale donates to James Camp Prisons under the Shatta Supports Initiative

Ghanaian musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale and his Shatta Movement team on Friday 17th April 2020 made a donation to the James Camp Prisons located at Roman Ridge in Accra.

The assorted items donated by the team included food items (bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, sacks of sugar, boxes of spaghetti, boxes of frozen chicken wings, canned tomatoes), boxes of biscuits, laundry and bath soaps, boxes of toilet tissue, cartons of soft drinks, dental care kit and copies of the Odyssey of Shatta Wale book.

Advertisement

The items were presented by Mr. Charles Mensah (Shatta Capo) on behalf of Shatta Wale, the multiple award winning Ghanaian musician who doubles as the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Shatta Movement Music Production.

Mr. Mensah highlighted that the recent donations to the various prisons around the country falls under the Shatta Supports initiative, a humanitarian drive to give back to society and particularly support the underprivileged in society.

“We have been doing this for several years now and I want to put on record that this donation is not as a result of the Covid – 19 pandemic.







Rather, this is to help put smiles on the faces of several disadvantaged people in society and give them hope.

It is our desire to contribute to the human capital development of people within our communities and also help develop their skills as a means to add value to their lives”, he added.

Shatta Movement Music Production is a leading music production company and talent management outfit aspiring to transform the Ghanaian music space and add relevance to talents within the Ghanaian creative arts sector.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!