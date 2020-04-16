Connect with us

Ghana Music Drum

Published

Highest! As Sarkodie Debuts On Billboard Charts
Sub Zero rapper, Sarkodie has been placed in the 48th position on the highly prestigious world-wide Billboard charts.

This first time feat sees Sarkodie debuting on the Billboard Social 50 Charts.

The Billboard Social 50 is a popularity chart which ranks the most active musical artists on the world’s leading social networking services.

Sarkodie in recent times has been using social media to effect positive change in the society including calling on all yo stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

