E.L refutes Sarkodie’s Rap King claim; poised to wed by end of year

Rapper E.L has expounded on several issues surrounding marriage and rap music following his hit single release, Efa Wo Ho Ben.

Advertisement

Pertaining to rap music in Ghana, he believes that no one has to die for someone to take over as the ‘King of Rap’ in Ghana.

The rapper noted there is no need for someone to hold him or herself as the best rapper, indicating he does not also subscribe to the increasing spate of unhealthy rivalry in the music space.



Rapper Sarkodie on April 6, got the industry buzzing after he released ‘Sub Zero’, a track some Ghanaians alleged was a jab to rapper Ball J, Asem and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.



In the song, Sarkodie said another person can only take the rap crown when he dies.



Speaking in Skype interview with MzGee on TV3 New Day, E.L, who claims not to have heard the ‘Sub Zero’ track, noted that there is no best rapper in Ghana.

“Nobody has to die. Let’s just calm down, nobody has to die for anything to happen. We are supposed to be making music and there is no competition in music.

Music is supposed to be uplifting, it’s supposed to upset your emotions but with the other things that come with it that is why I don’t really like to take part in all the extra stuff,” he said.



The ‘Kaalu’ hitmaker revealed that he has heard rumours about beefs and all kinds of unfriendly competition but “if it is going to be competition, it should be competition that helps each other to grow and to develop”.

The ‘One Ghana’ hit rapper further revealed that starting a family is one of the key things he wants to do before the year comes to an end.

When the host pressured him to give more details, E.L said “very soon…by the close of this year, I will have a response for you.”

“In our society rules dictate that the wife has to come before the baby and me being a law-abiding citizen, I have to obey the law,” the rapper said when asked to clarify whether he will be marrying or having a baby this year.

For years now, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year has been linked romantically to several personalities including Berla Mundi and Regina Van-Helvert.

Advertisement

While he did not divulge any detail about the lucky woman, E.L promised that he will invite all his friends to the wedding.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!