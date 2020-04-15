I take credit for the title of ALPHA EP & BLACK LOVE – Tracy Sarkcess

Tracy Sarkcess, Wife of Celebrated Rap icon, Sarkodie has revealed in Q &A interactive session on twitter that the she named the Alpha EP & Black Love album.

Advertisement

She revealed this after 4Syte TV’s Rev. Erskine asked her whether or not she gets the chance to make inputs into the music.

Rev. Erskine tweeted, “Does @sarkodie consult you on lyrical content for some of his projects? Does he play some to you & ask what you think!? #SrAskTracySarkCess @TracySarkcess”

Does @sarkodie consult you on lyrical content for some of his projects? Does he play some to you & ask what you think!? #SrAskTracySarkCess @TracySarkcess — 𝓜𝓻 (@RevErskineGH) April 14, 2020

Obviously a very intelligent question, she didn’t hesitate to reply him after noticing that she skipped it amidst the flood of questions that were being hurled at her.

She replied with the tweet, “Sorry I missed this… yeah projects we talk about them but he usually already has a vision on what he wants it to be. Also with the music videos…he will let me view it first. And oh… I will like to take credit for title of ALPHA Ep & BLACK LOVE “.

Sorry I missed this… yeah projects we talk about them but he usually already has a vision on what he wants it to be. Also with the music videos…he will let me view it first. And oh… I will like to take credit for title of ALPHA Ep & BLACK LOVE 😉 https://t.co/Q9Eo4syQ1P — Tracy Sarkcess (@TracySarkcess) April 14, 2020

Tracy further responded to other questions including these 7 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

1. How did you meet Sarkodie? – @YGnill

Advertisement

Ans: We met at Comm.9 Tema. We grew up in the same neighbourhood. He was an area boy

2. Y’all know Sark is handsome. So how do you handle if randomly seeing nice ladies around him and are you a jealous woman? – @AbotareSim

Ans: I use to be jealous but that was a long time ago. Once I matured in the relationship I stopped that childish behaviour.



3. What is that one thing about Sarkodie that made you accept his proposal to be his girlfriend and later his wife.? – @Sarkcesslivingg



Ans: Love & loyalty

4. What’s the hardest Part Of Dating/Marrying A Superstar? – @KobbyKyeiNews



Ans: I have to share him with everyone. And most ppl feel more entitled to him than me sometimes… Amansan property, especially during holiday season when you supposed to spend time with your family

5. Do you have a post graduate certificate – @johny_wahlker



Ans: No. I was doing my Masters in Marketing when I got pregnant with Titi so I stopped. But plan to go back at some point. Education never stops with age.



6. Did you believe in King Sark(ur husband) bout him doing music?? – @Sark_Royals



Ans: I don’t think I took it serious even though I knew he was passionate Abt it. Till I saw him in action at Kasahari, a couple of performances & his 1st album he gave me. Have forgotten the title of that album. it was before “Makye” album. still I never thought he would be this big



7. @TracySarkcess growing up, what did you intend to do and have you achieve your dream yet? – @Sark_Royals

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!