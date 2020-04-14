Stonebwoy smokes peace pipe with Beatz Dakay; recruits 12 other producers for Anloga Junction album

After placing Ghana on the map by becoming one of the the most pre-ordered albums on iTunes, Stonebwoy’s Anloga Junction boasts of the finest producers on the continent.

Advertisement

Being his fifth studio album, he sought to bring on board only the best ones who could deliver on the beats with global standard mixing and mastering.

He went the extra mile to such extents as smoking the peace pipe with producers that he was at loggerheads with, if it meant that he would get the magic touch and peculiar sound he was searching for that only those producers could offer him to satisfaction.

One of such guys was Stonebwoy’s former producer and hype man, Beatz Dakay who he quarrelled with over percentage splits of profits coming into the Burniton Music Group some 3 years ago.

In a post across his social media handles, Stonebwoy revealed the full list of producers for each of the 15 tracks on the album and fans were both shocked and elated to see Beatz Dakay clocking a production slot at track 5.

Some producers enlisted were iPappi, MOG, Spanker, Mix Master Garzy, Streetbeatz, Nana Rogues, Riga, N2Thea, Kabaka Pyramid, Phantom, Fox Beatz and Andre “Dre” Harris

The pre-ordered albums worldwide category also has albums like ‘All Rise (Delux)’ and ‘ What Kinda Music’ among others there.

This is the first time a Ghanaian’s album has made it to the pre-ordered category on Apple Music with much anticipation.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!