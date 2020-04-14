Samini reconciles with Dumelo; pledges support for his political ambitions

Ace Reggae/Dancehall act, Samini, seems to have reconciled with Actor/Politician John Dumelo after heavily criticizing him during the NDC 4×4 scandal.

Samini urged him not to disappoint the youth of Ghana like other politicians have done in the past.

Most politicians before they come to power promise the youth heaven on earth and are seen among them; an assurance that when they get the power, they will be accessible.



But such individuals become snobbish and avoid the same people who voted for them and brought them to power.

If you are genuinely ready for the task. I’m with you bro. I support the vision behind Yung and able people taking charge. Pls don’t let our support be in vein. Support from the youth toward you is purely nonpartisan and it’s high time you acknowledge that. #Idey4u https://t.co/m0oC8iQlme — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) April 11, 2020

Samini has declared his support for John Dumelo’s bid for the Ayawaso West Constituency’s Parliamentary seat for the National Democratic Congress(NDC) but has a condition for the man who seems to be winning the heart of the masses.

In a tweet to announce his new position on Dumelo’s bid, the High-Grade Family boss said “If you are genuinely ready for the task. I’m with you bro. I support the vision behind Yung and able people taking charge.

Pls, don’t let our support be in vain. Support from the youth toward you is purely nonpartisan and it’s high time you acknowledge that. #Idey4u“.



This year is an election year and barren any hindrance the country will go to the polls to elect a new crop of leaders to handle the country’s affairs.

