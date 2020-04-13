Top Stories

Yaa Pono reschedules release date for Upness album

It had to be rescheduled due to the lockdown extension

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago

In a Press release by Uptown Energy, Management of Yaa Pono has announced the rescheduling of the release date for the Upness album due to COVID19.

Advertisement

The extension of the Covid-19 lockdown unfortunately restricts the rollout plans we had for THE UPNESS album that we had planned to release.

As a result, Uptown Energy has decided to postpone the release date for the time being; we shall monitor Ghana’s situation in the coming weeks before announcing a new date to the public. 

In recognition of our fans, our media supporters and stakeholders who were looking forward to this latest project by Yaa Pono, we are extremely sorry to disappoint you.

We shall release two songs off THE UPNESS album tomorrow as a token of our appreciation and hope to deliver the full project as soon as possible.

God bless mother Ghana, lets keep our nation safe and strong by eradicating Coronavirus together; practice social distancing and wash your hands with soap.

We shall overcome this pandemic together.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Killbeatz strikes global deal with Peermusic UK

Killbeatz strikes global deal with Peermusic UK

5 days ago
Photo of Medikal readies for new album as cover art drops for; The Truth

Medikal readies for new album as cover art drops for; The Truth

5 days ago
Photo of Poll: Sarkodie – Ball J beef (Round 1)

Poll: Sarkodie – Ball J beef (Round 1)

5 days ago
Photo of Shatta Wale unveils tracklist of latest EP “Manacles of A Shatta” following successful maiden online Faith Concert

Shatta Wale unveils tracklist of latest EP “Manacles of A Shatta” following successful maiden online Faith Concert

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: