Yaa Pono reschedules release date for Upness album

In a Press release by Uptown Energy, Management of Yaa Pono has announced the rescheduling of the release date for the Upness album due to COVID19.

The extension of the Covid-19 lockdown unfortunately restricts the rollout plans we had for THE UPNESS album that we had planned to release.

As a result, Uptown Energy has decided to postpone the release date for the time being; we shall monitor Ghana’s situation in the coming weeks before announcing a new date to the public.

In recognition of our fans, our media supporters and stakeholders who were looking forward to this latest project by Yaa Pono, we are extremely sorry to disappoint you.

We shall release two songs off THE UPNESS album tomorrow as a token of our appreciation and hope to deliver the full project as soon as possible.

God bless mother Ghana, lets keep our nation safe and strong by eradicating Coronavirus together; practice social distancing and wash your hands with soap.

We shall overcome this pandemic together.

