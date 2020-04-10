Top Stories

3 hours ago
Change your ways else I'll be done with rap - Amerado

Amerado has released a song, Stop Bars, in fall out to comments made by Shatta Wale during an interview with TV3.

Shatta Wale was of the opinion that rap music does not pay in Ghana to which Amerado feels concerned about.

The rapper in his Stop Bars blames Ghanaians for not fully patronizing the rap genre.

Amerado accepted that yes, although rappers are held with much respect, the music consumer still refuses to buy their product unless it’s a beef song.

He continued by saying the hot blood has resulted in several beefs which is not promoting the unity required in the industry.

Amerado further disclosed his desire to quit rap music should this continues.

Stop Bars was produced by 2020 VGMA nominee TwoBars.

