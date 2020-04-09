Clash of Titans! Sarkodie, M.I Abaga to finally battle it out for $200,000

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is at hand as Ghana’s Sarkodie goes head to head with Nigeria’s M.I Abaga in an epic rap battle.

It’s been the desire of every rap music lover across the coastline of West Africa to settle the issue of Africa’s best rapper.

Though it took a global pandemic to arrive at this day and coerce these two giants to battle it out, music lovers can’t wait for the confirmed date for what is to be as viral as corona.

Most music lovers would attest to the fact that Sarkodie, known for his gentleness has somehow unleashed his ‘beast’ mode, kind courtesy ‘corona.’



After initially taking Shatta Wale and Asem to the cleaners with his “Sub Zero” song currently making waves in Ghana and Nigeria, the rapper has got something else up his sleeves.



In a recent Instagram live video between Sarkodie and Ubi Franklin, a Nigerian artist manager and founder of Made Men Music group, they discussed matters concerning their careers and other related issues.



In the course of the discussion, Ubi then asked Sarkodie if he would be interested in engaging in a $200,000 rap battle with Nigeria’s M.I Abaga.



In response, Sarkodie gleefully accepted the challenge without hesitation.

Upon hearing this, M.I couldn’t resist as he zoomed into the conversation and embraced the challenge.



Meanwhile, a date is yet to be slated for the fierce contest between the two celebrated artistes.



Watch the video below.

@Sarkodie and @MI_Abaga to face each other in a rap battle for $200,000.

Note: This is a healthy battle and not a beef 😂 pic.twitter.com/vJ18ddU9Nj — GhBase (@officialghbase) April 9, 2020

