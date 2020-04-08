Top Stories

Sub Zero was a COVID-19 diversion – Sarkodie

He aims at drawing minds off covid19 and aid in promoting mental health

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago

Following the ongoing beefs between Asem, Ball J, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, the latter has disclosed in an interview that it’s all in a bid to entertain and draw the minds of people off the fear of COVID19.

Advertisement

In an interview on TV3 New Day earlier on today, the “Sub Zero” crooner confirmed that his song wasn’t a diss song to reply any of the above mentioned acts who recorded Diss songs to him.

“It’s about how you want to see it. We are in the music industry. Everybody has to do their work. I know we are to help advocate with the COVID19 issue but I don’t think I have as much info as the Health workers. I’m an artiste. It’s in these times that we have to entertain the people to take their minds off what is happening. So that’s what this is”, Sarkodie revealed.

However, Shatta Wale has rebutted this point and sworn to beat Sarkodie wherever he sees him.

Asem has also come out to question Sarkodie on why it took him 9 years to reply him after he did a Diss song to him and has dropped a reply freestyle to Sark’s Sub Zero.

But whatever the case, Sarkodie has clarified that all he’s trying to attain with Sub Zero and the #BehindDahitz challenge is to take people’s minds off the fear and panic that comes with the coronavirus.

Advertisement

He aims at helping their mental health in a bid to contribute his quota in fighting the pandemic aside creating awareness and giving away items to the needy.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of We should compare you to Beyonce & you did a song with Emelia Brobbey instead? – tweeps question Wendy Shay

We should compare you to Beyonce & you did a song with Emelia Brobbey instead? – tweeps question Wendy Shay

5 days ago
Photo of Video: April Fool by Shatta Wale

Video: April Fool by Shatta Wale

6 days ago
Photo of Producer Wars: Zapp Mallet shows Sark, Appietus, JayQ, their “level”

Producer Wars: Zapp Mallet shows Sark, Appietus, JayQ, their “level”

6 days ago
Photo of 2020 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 13: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: