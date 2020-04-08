Sub Zero was a COVID-19 diversion – Sarkodie

Following the ongoing beefs between Asem, Ball J, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie, the latter has disclosed in an interview that it’s all in a bid to entertain and draw the minds of people off the fear of COVID19.

In an interview on TV3 New Day earlier on today, the “Sub Zero” crooner confirmed that his song wasn’t a diss song to reply any of the above mentioned acts who recorded Diss songs to him.

“It’s about how you want to see it. We are in the music industry. Everybody has to do their work. I know we are to help advocate with the COVID19 issue but I don’t think I have as much info as the Health workers. I’m an artiste. It’s in these times that we have to entertain the people to take their minds off what is happening. So that’s what this is”, Sarkodie revealed.

However, Shatta Wale has rebutted this point and sworn to beat Sarkodie wherever he sees him.

Asem has also come out to question Sarkodie on why it took him 9 years to reply him after he did a Diss song to him and has dropped a reply freestyle to Sark’s Sub Zero.

But whatever the case, Sarkodie has clarified that all he’s trying to attain with Sub Zero and the #BehindDahitz challenge is to take people’s minds off the fear and panic that comes with the coronavirus.

He aims at helping their mental health in a bid to contribute his quota in fighting the pandemic aside creating awareness and giving away items to the needy.

