Rap won us BETs & CORAs – Reggie Rockstone on Shatta’s rants against him

Hiplife’s Grandpapa, Reggie Rockstone has replied Shatta Wale on his disrespectful utterances made towards him on two different occasions.

One happened to be during a live interview on TV3’s New Day and the other more recent one was in Facebook Live session.

The dancehall act whilst granting an interview yesterday said that he blames Reggie Rockstone for making rap, a culture in Ghana for people like Sarkodie to be riding on it today to diss others.

Shatta Wale was speaking about “Sub Zero” a new Sarkodie freestyle which fans believe, contains punchlines targeted at him.

The 55-year-old also seized the moment to remind Shatta Wale that he also started as a rapper when he was Bandana.

Hear more from Reggie Rockstone who says he still has a lot of respect for Shatta Wale, in the video below and share your thoughts with us.

