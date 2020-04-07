Top Stories

Shatta Wale unveils tracklist of latest EP “Manacles of A Shatta” following successful maiden online Faith Concert

The EP is made up of 6 tracks produced by 3 producers.

2 hours ago

Currently trending at number 2 on YouTube with 218,185 views, Shatta Wale’s successful Faith Concert has been duly followed by the release of the tracklist for his latest EP, Manacles of a Shatta.

The concert which was livestreamed from Shatta Wale’s ship house residence inside East Legon, which saw the dancehall act performing with a live band for over an hour.

According to the fans, Shatta Wale was excellent and how he killed the show was a punch in the face of people who always criticised him that he can not perform with a live band like the Stonebwoy and Samini does.

In expressing his gratitude for a successful show, he tweeted, “bless each and every fan and admirer of Shatta Wale, you keep challenging me to do more and I promise never to disappoint you always, there is more to come, as we are in this together, just stay home and stay safe, your life is important to me”.

However, he further announced on his social media pages, the tracklist of his upcoming EP, Manacles of A Shatta.

The 6-track EP features tunes such as Big Toys, Street Nigga, Fan Fool, One Day, Stand Tuff and Book of Psalms.

Producers for this project include PAQ, Beatz Vampire and Beat Boy.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

