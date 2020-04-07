Producer Wars: Morris Babyface teases with list of 40 hitmakers he produced ahead of solo #BehindDaHitz challenge

Known not only for his unique productions but silky vocals, Morris Babyface has announced his solo participation in the ongoing #BehindDaHitz challenge with a list of 40 ace hitmakers that he produced hit songs for.

Advertisement

Probably one of the producers with the biggest music catalogue in the Ghanaian music industry, Morris BabyFace, has accepted growing calls to join the ongoing #BehindDaHitz challenge.

However, he will participate in the challenge all by himself and with no one else!



The musician turned Evangelist in a recent post revealed there have been growing calls from several individuals to get involved in the ‘thingy’



According to Morris, he also received calls from Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and Alordia Promotions.

Morris reiterates he is so ready since Ghanaians called for it. He is yet to announce a date for the challenge.



Although he is noted for producing a great chunk of material for Esther Smith, he took to his facebook page recently to announce a tall list of musicians he has produced hits for including Lord Kenya, Okyeame Kwame, Okomfour Kwadee, Kontihene, Obour, Bradez and many others.

See his post below:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10157042659296347&id=605856346

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!