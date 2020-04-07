Camidoh melts away hurdles amongst lovers in quarantine in maiden 2020 single; Audio Love

Ghana’s euphonious voice, Camidoh, during this time of self-isolation, quarantine and lockdown, gives a major key on how to share love virtually with his single “audio love” off his “Grind Don’t Stop” yet to be released album.

The song which marks his first single to be released this year edges lovers to continually persist in their search and strive to keep that special person, as they melt their hearts from a distance utilizing keys from his new single.

AfroMusicHub, a dedicated YouTube channel aimed at taking Africa to the world through music featured a performance video of him on their channel, including that of young avid talents emerging from the African continent.

The LayKay and Nektunez produced distinct music that was released under the GB records cum Grind Don’t Stop is rendering social distance non-existent as lovers bond regardless.

Do well and maintain a link with those you love during these times just as Camidoh admonishes.

Below is a link to the audio, watch, enjoy and share here.

