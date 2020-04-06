Top Stories

It's On! Sarkodie hits at Asem, KOA, rappers & haters with Sub Zero single

It’s On! Sarkodie hits back at haters
It’s On! Sarkodie hits back at haters. Photo Credit: Sarkodie

Bringing out a part of him that had been asleep for some time now, Rapper Sarkodie has gone in hard on his new song; Sub -Zero.

Produced by N O V A, Sub Zero will get you bumping your head to the shots Sarkodie throws from the start of the song to the end without missing a verse.

Some artists have, recently, called out the BET Best International Flow winner with rap disses and hate speeches.

Long time adversary Asem, yesterday in a freestyle threw jabs at Sarkodie, whom he referred to as Kabutey, for labeling himself as the king of rap.

Could Sarkodie also have jabbed producer King Of Accra for saying Sarkodie paid him just GHS50 for music production?

