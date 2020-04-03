Top Stories

We should compare you to Beyonce & you did a song with Emelia Brobbey instead? – tweeps question Wendy Shay

She wanted to be only compared to Beyonce as she has no equal in the industry

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago

Tweeps have descended heavily on Wendy Shay after comparing herself to Beyonce in the ongoing #BehindDaHitz challenge started by Sarkodie.

She warned fans not to compare her to any female musician in Ghana but unfortunately received several replies including one by a twitter user below:

“We shouldn’t compare you but you did a song with Emelia Brobbey while Beyonce was there”, one tweet read.

Out of the spare time and boredom the Coronavirus lockdown has left social media users with, Ghanaian music lovers have been debating on various topics around music on social media whilst also comparing some musicians to others.

This started after the first leg of the #BehindDaHitz challenge Sarkodie has called for, happened between Jay Q and Appietus, who thrilled fans with classic throwback songs they produced for the likes of Buk Bak, VIP, MzBel, Ofori Amponsah and others years back.

In the same spirit, tweeps have started comparing Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie and M.anifest against each other and Wendy Shay is warning them before extending any comparison to her.

“I Dey see say some people dey pair Artists together….me if eno be Beyoncé make nobody pair me with any Artist Ghana wake up !!”, she tweeted.

