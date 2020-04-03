Kpanlogo; my debut solo album is about the future & past simultaneously -Darkovibes

Trailblazing Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, Darkovibes has unveiled his highly anticipated debut solo album “Kpanlogo” available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

The eclectic album fuses elements of Ghanaian Afrobeat with hip-hop, rap, and trap, and features collaborations with several of Africa’s finest musicians including Runtown, Mr Eazi, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Joey B, Peruzzi, and Mugeez (R2Bees).

On the inspiration behind his debut studio album, Darkovibes shares, “I chose the album title Kpanlogo because it not only reflects my heritage as a Ghanaian artist, but it also reflects the mode of the album and myself.

I reference culture and movement, but with a fresh twist – just like when urban youth started doing the Kpanlogo dance in the 1960s – it’s about the future, and the past simultaneously.”

Kpanlogo features a series of extraordinary critically acclaimed singles, including “Different,” “Stay Woke” (ft. Stonebwoy), “Come My Way” (ft. Mr Eazi) and “Inna Song (Gin & Lime)” with King Promise, all of which are joined by companion videos streaming now via Darkovibes’ official YouTube channel HERE.

With breakout solo single “Different,” Darkovibes celebrates women and urges them to embrace their differences, and similarly on “Come My Way,” he enlists Mr Eazi to remind ladies not to put up with bad behavior.

He stresses the importance of honesty in an intimate relationship between two people on “Stay Woke,” and on the lighthearted “Inna Song (Gin & Lime),” Darkovibes and King Promise team up to sing about putting the right energy inna song.

The single recently became the #1 trending video in his native Ghana on YouTube and #3 on the Apple Music Ghana Top 100 chart.

As the musical landscape in Ghana continues to shift, there are few standouts like Darkovibes who are poised to take over for the next generation. In a widespread editorial feature entitled “Ghana Is Now,”.

The FADER recognized the genre-bending artist as, “revolutionizing the way we see life in Ghana, helping to bridge the representation gap between Africa and the rest of the world” with Notion citing him as “the muse for this progression.”

Upon the release of “Different,” Pitchfork noted, “La Même Gang is the closest thing Ghana has to a boy band…with a bright singing voice and a knack for slow-grinding odes to the women he loves, Darkovibes has quickly become one of the crew’s standouts.

The singer, songwriter, producer, and style tastemaker has been an integral player in the growing success of La Même Gang, a collective of budding superstars based in Ghana who are ushering the new wave of alternative Afrobeats that includes Darkovibes, $pacely, Kiddblack, RJZ, Kwaku BS and Nxwrth.

Darkovibes’s music defies genre and his effortless ability to coalesce many languages – including English, Pidgin, Ga, and Twi – reflects the new wave of African music not bound by national or continental borders.

This contemporary sound has earned him co-signs from some of Africa’s most sought after artists, including WizKid, Mr Eazi, R2bees, and Stonebwoy.

With the release of his debut solo album Kpanlogo, Darkovibes is fusing his tried-and-tested sound with experimental approaches that will continue to push the envelope of Afrobeats music.

Ghana is now, and Darkovibes is leading the charge.

Kpanlogo Tracklist

1. “Available”

2. “Emotional”

3. “Sister Cee”

4. “Math Set” (ft. Mugeez)

5. “Fa Ma Me” (ft. Peruzzi)

6. “Different”

7. “Mike Tyson” (ft. Runtown)

8. “Stay Woke” (ft. Stonebwoy)

9. “Comforter”

10. “Inna Song (Gin & Lime)” (ft. King Promise)

11. “Confirmed” (ft. Kwesi Arthur & Joey B.)

12. “Wish Me Luck”

13. “Come My Way” (ft. Mr Eazi)

14. “Medaase”

