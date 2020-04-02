Producer Wars: Zapp Mallet shows Sark, Appietus, JayQ, their “level”

Ace sound engineer, Zapp Mallet has expressed his dislike for being put in the same category as other “young” music producers in the ongoing #BehindDaHitz stand-off initiated by Sarkodie on social media.

Advertisement

There is a current trend of music producers and musicians challenging each other to hits they have as a way of calming down nerves.



Sarkodie in this vain, decided to call on some award-winning music producers to also jump on this challenge in Ghana.



The rapper called on producers such as, Zapp Mallet, Jay Q, Appietus; Kaywa, Hammer, and MoG.



However, Zapp who was not happy for being paired by these young music producers taking into consideration how long he has been in the game and his contribution–registered his displeasure on his twitter page.

The legendary Sound engineer stated distastefully that, “There is something called respect which is lacking in Ghana today. For instance, you don’t compare somebody who was churning out hits before you made Kindergarten with your mate who just started a couple of years back. Show some respect, You will also get there”.





THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!