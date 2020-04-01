Clemento Suarez comically jabs George Quaye in “Corona Fly Away” feat. Naa Ashorkor

All round multi-talented actor, comedian and part-time rapper, Clemento Suarez has thrown a humorous subtle jab at George Quaye, former PRO for Charterhouse -organizers of the VGMAs.

Advertisement

He teamed up with television and radio personality Naa Ashorkor on “Corona Fly Away” to sensitize people about the deadly Coronavirus disease.

A line in his rap section sang in Twi translates as “Coronavirus catches both the slim and fat; tall and George Quaye”.

It is a wordplay suggesting the factual description of George’s height as being short- a laughable trait he so kindly allows close industry friends to make fun of in the Spirit of humor and not ridicule.

The mid-tempo piece also features Deelaw, a member of the 2Kz music duo.



While praying to God to heal the land, the trio in their individual verses entreat the populace to adhere to the safety and preventive measures issued by the World Health Organisation, including washing the hands with soap under running water, social distancing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.



Globally, coronavirus has sickened over 750,000 persons and killed over 37,000.



In Ghana, the case count is 152 with 5 deaths and 2 recoveries.



Some parts of the country have entered a two-week partial lockdown as ordered by the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The directive which took effect at 1am on Monday, March 30 is one of the drastic measures by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.



The lockdown affects areas where significant numbers of virus infections have been recorded.

Some parts of the nation’s capital Accra as well as Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema are hit with the 14-day restriction on movements.

Listen to the song here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!