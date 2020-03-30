‘The virtual space is our home’ – Worlasi releases ‘Skreen Time’

Worlasi has released his latest single Skreen Time, a song gives counsel on how to stay healthy and productive.

Advertisement

Skreen Time talks about the amount of time an individual spends using a device with a screen such as a smartphone which is gradually becoming an issue of major concern.

Mixed and mastered by Qube, ‘Skreen Time’ is written, performed, produced and animated by Worlasi.

“With time we’ve seen so many of our social connections being moved from the real to the virtual, others virtual to real ‒ some out of opportunity, others out of convenience“. Worlasi said.

“Now we are forced to stay indoors, reduce our real-life interactions to a minimum and more than ever we are glued to our screens ‒ to read the news, to socialize, to distract ourselves, to work, the virtual space is our home, our social life, for the time being”- Worlasi.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!