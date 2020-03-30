Obiba combats COVID19 with new song; Beware Of Corona Virus

Obiba, Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician is the latest to add his voice to the call for public caution against COVID19 with his new single, Beware Of Corona Virus.

Advertisement

It features rising Gospel Singer, Mawunya, on this highlife and reggae fusion record done to educate the public.

CoronaVirus, the latest world pandemic that is fast spreading has taken a toll on the human population claiming several thousands of lives with over 82,000 plus infected cases recorded.

As sad as it may be, the economic fortunes of different countries, companies and individuals have been on a halt with big nations calling for a lockdown and self quarantine in order to curb the situation.

Musicians and celebrities across the world have added their voices too by educating people and showing concerns as well as consoling people who are infected and families who have lost lives.

“Beware Of Corona Virus” was recorded in English, Twi and Ewe languages, a bid to reach to a farther audience.

The song was produced by Obiba and Philip Owusu as an initiative powered by Obiba Foundation and Magic Records GHANA.

Do take a listen and spread it across to educate other people as well here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!