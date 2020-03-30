Top Stories

Obiba combats COVID19 with new song; Beware Of Corona Virus

The song is in the English, Ewe and Twi languages in sensitize the local masses.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago

Obiba, Veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician is the latest to add his voice to the call for public caution against COVID19 with his new single, Beware Of Corona Virus.

Advertisement

It features rising Gospel Singer, Mawunya, on this highlife and reggae fusion record done to educate the public.

CoronaVirus, the latest world pandemic that is fast spreading has taken a toll on the human population claiming several thousands of lives with over 82,000 plus infected cases recorded.

As sad as it may be, the economic fortunes of different countries, companies and individuals have been on a halt with big nations calling for a lockdown and self quarantine in order to curb the situation.

Musicians and celebrities across the world have added their voices too by educating people and showing concerns as well as consoling people who are infected and families who have lost lives.

“Beware Of Corona Virus” was recorded in English, Twi and Ewe languages, a bid to reach to a farther audience.

The song was produced by Obiba and Philip Owusu as an initiative powered by Obiba Foundation and Magic Records GHANA.

Do take a listen and spread it across to educate other people as well here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

Quarantine just got lit with Shatta Wale’s Faith Concert

5 days ago
Photo of AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

AMG to the rescue! Criss Waddle, Medikal donate to battle COVID19

5 days ago
Photo of British-Ghanaian singer, Mark Asari out with; Do You Mind

British-Ghanaian singer, Mark Asari out with; Do You Mind

6 days ago
Photo of Felix De Solo out with latest single; Agyapa Aseda

Felix De Solo out with latest single; Agyapa Aseda

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: