Kobby Salm aids COVID19 eradication with acoustic version of hit single; Today Today

The song reassures every believer of God's miraculous hand in such times.

2 hours ago

We all do know that the COVID-19 crisis across the world is the main topic flowing in several minds of individuals day in and day out.

A lot has been said, a lot is being done and the question that lingers in everyone’s mind is when shall all this end?

No one is happy about the situation at hand, and the best is to encourage, caution and be each other’s keeper in times like this. 

To that effect, renowned and award-winning Christian rapper KOBBY SALM hits the gospel chart again with another amazing acoustic piece of his ‘TODAY TODAY’ single already released.

The single depicts what Christians and the rest of the world can do during these hard times.

It is a simple message, but most importantly, the dynamics of the version throws more weight to the message conveyed about putting all our faith in God. 

